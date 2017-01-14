Uber driver killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA

- An Uber driver was killed and her passenger suffered critical injuries at a two-vehicle traffic crash in South Los Angeles early Saturday, where two people in the other car were seen running away.

The crash was reported at 3:36 a.m. at the signal at Arlington Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Bureau.

The suspect's car had been northbound on Arlington Avenue, while the Uber driver and passenger were eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, when they crashed at the intersection, according to Officer Liliana Preciado of

the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

The Uber driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger had to be extricated from a vehicle, Stewart said, and was then rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire

Department.

Two people were seen running from the location, Preciado said.

According to sources at the scene, the Uber motorist had been driving a black Honda Accord, and the other car was a silver Infinity sedan.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.