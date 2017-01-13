Anaheim dad pleads for kidnapped daughter's release Local News Anaheim dad pleads for daughter's release The search is on for Luke Lampers, a 35-year-old transient who has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed Douglas Navarro and kidnapped Deese at the Crystal Inn around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

- Linda Navarro stands at a podium in the Anaheim Police briefing room. She can't hold back the tears as she thinks of her 49- year-old son Douglas who was killed Wednesday night at the Crystal Inn Motel in Anaheim. She tells reporters, "He was my best friend."



Navarro was killed trying to help Brianne. Sgt. Doron Wyatt says, "Brianne and Lampers were at the motel. Brianne wanted to get into a certain location. Others didn't believe she had authority or access to get into that location so, they stopped her and told her she couldn't go in. At that point Lampers stepped out of the vehicle immediately confronted the victim Douglas and shot him at least one time and then they fled."



Police say, Deese was taken at gunpoint and forced to flee with Lampers. Her dad admits she ran with the wrong people and had problems with heroin. David Deese says, "when she was not on drugs she was very kind, very sweet, very loving... would wrap her arms around me... say she loved me."



Now, the search is on for Luke Lampers, a 35-year-old transient who has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed Douglas Navarro and kidnapped Deese at the Crystal Inn around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.



Wyatt says, that the two fled in a 2011 Orange Nissan Cube with a license plate of 6SOY425.



This is been an understandably heartbreaking situation for both of these families. In fact, David Deese reached out to us at FOX 11. He sent us an email. He asked for our help. He said about his daughter..."I love too much to lose her." And, right now he's having a hard time believing any of this is going on."



He wants Lampers to give himself up. And, to his daughter Brianne he says, "Honey, I hope you can get away. I hope he let's you go."



The search continues for Luke Lampers.

