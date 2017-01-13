LAX water main break forces shutdown of water services to terminal 5

- A water main break outside Terminal 5 at Los Angeles International Airport disrupted traffic and forced the closure of terminal restrooms today, but there were no reported flight delays.



The break occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the lower/arrivals level of the airport in front of the terminal, according to LAX officials. The curb lane of the lower airport roadway was closed in front of the terminal while crews dug

into the street to access the ruptured main.



The water line was shut down, forcing the closure of restrooms in Terminal 5. Passengers and airport visitors were advised not to drink from water fountains in the terminal, and airport workers were passing out bottled water.



Portable restrooms were also brought to the terminal.

The curb lane in front of Terminals 5 on the Lower/Arrival Level is closed while heavy construction equipment is brought in to excavate the pavement so the water main can be repaired. There are currently no reported flight delays associated with the water disruption. Passengers are advised to arrive to LAX early to use adjacent terminal restrooms and not drink from the terminals water fountains.



There was no immediate word on when the repair work would be completed.



Although no flight delays were being reported, airport officials advised people heading for the airport to allow extra time to reach the terminal.

