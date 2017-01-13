Man beaten to death in Westlake domestic dispute Local News Man beaten to death in Westlake domestic dispute A man was beaten to death Friday during a fight in the Westlake District.

Officers were called to the scene of what police are describing as a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Hartford Avenue at 12:57 a.m., said Lt. Cliff Humphris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Station.

Humphris said the dispute began as an argument and escalated to a physical altercation between two men.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and facial area after being attacked with an object but Humphris did not specify what that object was. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The other man involved in the fight was detained and placed in custody pending further investigation, Humphris said.

