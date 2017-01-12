CHP, Caltrans on standby as temperatures drop in mountain communities Local News CHP, Caltrans on standby as temperatures drop in mountain communities Time lapse video over the 5 freeway near Lebec shows the storm clouds moving in over the mountains. Here the weather can change minute by minute, but overnight a chance of more winter weather is in the forecast.

“It’s one of those unknowns what’s going to happen,” Officer Brian Moore, CHP Ft. Tejon said. “We don’t know if it’s going to snow so we have to be out there watching it.”

Officer Moore is most concerned about the stretch of road through the Grapevine and mountain communities.

Rain throughout the day on Thursday has made for low visibility that’s especially hard on big-rig drivers.

“There’s always a challenge you always have to be safe you are driving a monster,” driver, Robert McNulty, said.

“It’s hard to see when it’s wet because they don’t have reflectors out there on the lines so it’s hard to see where the lines are,” another driver said.

Many motorists pulled off the road at the Frazier Park exit for a quick break, thankful they made it over the pass before the weather got worse.

“It’s very treacherous you have to be very careful,” said truck driver, Randy Cole, who had driven over the pass many times.

The rain mixed with cold air can ice over the road, making driving dangerous.

“A lot of people come up through there and there’s black ice they don’t see it they get sideways and squirrley,” Cole said.

That’s when CHP will shut down the freeway.

It’s already happened twice this winter.

“I noticed a lot of people were actually going slow driving a little bit safe usually they don’t and that’s the frustration a lot of times,” McNulty said.

