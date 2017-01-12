Locals get ready to go to Trump's inauguration Local News Locals get ready to go to Trump's inauguration The one thing about going to the inaugural balls is that it is that one time, and regardless of who is the president when so many people from around the United States can come together... one place, one time, one cause."

We're sitting at a table in a room filled with Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan posters. There are balloons too. It's colorful and so are the four people we're speaking with who can't wait to get to Washington for Donald Trump's swearing-in and inauguration ball.



They'll also be attending the California Ball which will have some 400 from our state who will be attending the inauguration ceremonies.

When you ask how excited they are you get essentially the same answer. They're thrilled. Rachel Gunther, LA County Trump Chair exclaims, "Oh my God are you asking me? I've never been to a ball in my life."

John Goya says, "We're all excited. We're all happy to go... we're all paying our way!" Mike Simpfenderfer says, "You'll see a sea of tuxedoes for the men and a sea of women wonderfully dressed.



Gunther, Goya, Simpfederfer and Jo Reitkopp, like so many others, worked hard during the campaign. To Gunther, going to the inauguration is like winning the World Series, The Final Four, The Super Bowl or, as Gunther puts it,

"It's the World Cup!"

All four fully support Trump issues like immigration, criminal justice, the environment and the wall. Simfederfer says, "It will go up. We have ignored so long... we have no choice but to put up." They're starting their own group called Make California Great Again... They want to turn California from solid blue to something with more reddish tones. Says Gunther, "We're not going to change the landscape right away Hal but a little peep today will become a roar in a few years. It's not going to happen overnight but we need to start having our voices heard."

And, they say they're going to work hard to try and turn California from a blue state to something more of their liking. They've had lots of campaign parties like this one to get people to support Donald Trump, but, now it's time to get ready for the biggest party of them all.

Now, the fun questions.



"What are you going to wear?" I asked Gunther.



With a twinkle in her eye says, "my black dress... hahaha. (Hal: no fancy schmancy designer label?) Kohls... Jennifer Lopez... $59." Good laugh.



Jo Reitkopp says, "Right now I don't have a gown... I'm still shopping. And, they're all very excited!