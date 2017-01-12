Rescue crews search LA River after sleeping bag found

- Los Angeles firefighters worked with the LAFD swift water team Thursday to investigate after a sleeping bag was found in the LA River, but after about an hour they confirmed no one was in the sleeping bag.

Officials say the sleeping bag was found in the river in the North Los Feliz area.

VIDEO FROM EARLIER:

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.