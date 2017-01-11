Suspect surrenders in Baldwin Park after high-speed pursuit, foot chase

- A suspect surrendered to police Wednesday night in Baldwin Park after a high-speed chase topping speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The pursuit traveled through East Los Angeles before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the Baldwin Park area.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

