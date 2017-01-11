Portion of Laurel Canyon closed after hillside patio collapse Local News Portion of Laurel Canyon closed after hillside patio collapse A section of Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed in the Hollywood Hills today after part of a home's concrete foundation became "compromised'' and later fell down a hillside.

The problem, believed triggered by the recent rains that have left the ground saturated, was reported early Wednesday afternoon at a residence perched above Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue.

HollywoodHills part of the hillside and foundation falling down onto LaurelCyn Road remains closed. The lastest @FOXLA 5pm pic.twitter.com/58uFcns6aS — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) January 11, 2017

Firefighters and an Urban Search and Rescue team with specialized equipment were sent to the property, and Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed from Gould Avenue to Kirkwood Drive as a precaution, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The couple who rent the home, which was built in 1925, safely evacuated.

Then around 2:40 p.m., a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from the foundation and retaining wall, which was attached to a patio, fell down the hillside and landed near the road below, which was blocked by debris, the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.

Nobody was hurt, but the home has been red-tagged, meaning it is unsafe to enter.

A neighboring home to the south and another to the north were yellow- tagged, meaning access is allowed with caution advised, authorities said.

Dave Lara of the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety said the collapse took out part of a fence and some ground on that property. A department engineer was sent to the scene, he said.

Firefighters were placing sand bags to divert rain, as another storm is expected to move in late tonight, Stewart said.

"Once the roadway is deemed safe, Street Services will begin the clearing process,'' she said.

It's unclear how long Laurel Canyon Boulevard will remain closed.

