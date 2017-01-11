Another LA high school cancels classes due to bomb threat Local News Another LA high school cancels classes due to bomb threat Classes at Loyola High School in Harvard Heights were canceled Wednesday after an anonymous threat was posted on a social media website, the school said.

- Classes at Loyola High School in Harvard Heights were canceled Wednesday after an anonymous threat was posted on a social media website, the school said.

The threat was made Tuesday night, a school statement said, and was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. "In collaboration with the FBI and the LAPD, Loyola High School is taking precautionary measures and canceling all classes and on-campus activities on Wednesday, January 11. Further announcements and information will be provided later Wednesday," the statement said.

Details about the threat were not immediately available.

Loyola High is a Catholic college preparatory school for boys run by the Jesuits.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.