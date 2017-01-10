Man killed in DTLA officer-involved shooting; police investigating possible link to nearby murder Local News Man killed in DTLA officer-involved shooting; police investigating possible link to nearby murder A man was fatally wounded Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles and police were investigating whether the suspect was involved in the killing of a woman who was found dead in a nearby residential complex.

No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened at 4:50 p.m. in the area of 11th and Hope streets, according to Capt. Andy Neiman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Neiman said the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had earlier reported that an unresponsive man was down at the scene and an ambulance had been requested.

Officers with the LAPD's Central Traffic Division were flagged down and "directed to an individual,'' at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred, Neiman said.

"There were reports he was possibly armed with a knife,'' but that could not be immediately confirmed, the captain said.

Soon after the shooting, someone approached police to inform them there was possibly a dead body in a residential complex in the 1100 block of Flower Street, within a block of the shooting scene, Neiman said.

Officers investigated and found a deceased woman in her 40s.

"She was obviously the victim of a homicide based on the crime scene,'' Neiman said. "We don't know if there's a connection (to the fatally wounded suspect) but we are certainly looking at that as a possibility.''

