A rescue dog from Oakland is now one of the best surfing dogs in the world, known as 'Sugar The Surfing Dog.'



While practicing her surfing on Sunday morning in Huntington Beach what appeared to be a shark came out of nowhere!

This image was taken showing Sugar the Surfing Dog doing her thing just a few feet away from the shark.

Surfing with the big fishes today 🦈today 📸 @_mark_richardson #sugarthesurfingdog A photo posted by Sugar (@sugarthesurfingdog) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

A stretch of Huntington Beach was closed on Sunday after beachgoers saw a 10-foot shark swimming in the area.