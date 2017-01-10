Disneyland offers 3-day ticket deal to SoCal residents

- Disneyland is offering special ticket prices for 3-day park passes to SoCal residents.

Residents can buy either a 3-day one-park ticket for $149 or a 3-day park hopper ticket for $189.

The tickets, which are valid most days between January 9 and May 25, can be purchased through May 22.

A two week period in the middle of April is blocked out.

