WOW airlines offers $69 one-way flights to Europe from LA

- Icelandic discount carrier WOW is offering inexpensive one-way flights from the west coast to four destinations in Europe.

The carrier is offering one-way tickets for as low as $69 from LA and San Francisco to Stockholm; Copenhagen ; Bristol, England; and Edinburgh, Scotland .

The discounted prices are available on mostly mid-week connecting flights between January 15 and April 5.

Return flights to California are higher, but still make for a cheap international round-trip flight.

WOW is also offering one-way flights under $100 from Boston and Miami to several European spots.

A WOW statement to USA Today says these fares will be offered for 'a limited time,' but the airline's founder and CEO said he aims to make the low prices a regular offering.

