San Bernardino police investigating shooting involving off-duty officer Local News San Bernardino police investigating shooting involving off-duty officer An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fired shots during a confrontation Monday in San Bernardino and a wounded man was later taken into custody, authorities said.

The deputy was not injured in the shooting, according to Deputy Kim Alexander of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. She referred additional questions about the shooting to San Bernardino police.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the area of Mountain View Avenue and 43rd Street, according to San Bernardino police spokeswoman Eileen Hards, who told the Los Angeles Times the deputy had gotten into an altercation with at least two suspects.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital but a second suspect remained outstanding, Hards said.

A man who lives on Mountain View Avenue told the Riverside Press- Enterprise that he heard gunfire and found that a bullet had struck his car's windshield.

