Vandals spell out 'kill whites' on hillside in Torrance

- Someone used toilet paper to spell out "KILL WHITES'' in large letters on a Torrance hillside Monday in what police called a "hate incident.''

Police were called about 7:40 a.m. to the area of Calle De Arboles Park to investigate.

"Officers arrived at the location and quickly determined the material used to spell out the hateful language to be toilet paper,'' according to Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris. "There were no immediate suspects identified. The scene was photographed, and ultimately cleaned.''

Harris said the investigation is being led by Capt. Martin Vukotic of the Special Operations Bureau.

Anyone with information about who was responsible was urged to contact the Torrance Police Department Detective Division at (310) 618-5570.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

