Leaning tree in Lake Balboa threatens condo complex Local News Leaning tree in Lake Balboa threatens condo complex A tree began leaning against a Lake Balboa area condominium building today, displacing residents of four units, authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 11:45 a.m. to the 12-unit, two-story building in the 6900 block of De Celis Place, where the tree was found leaning "precariously" against the structure, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los

Angeles Fire Department.



An unknown number of residents were displaced, but all declined assistance from the American Red Cross, he said.



The building's homeowners association was expected to have the tree removed on Tuesday, after which the displaced residents would be allowed back into their units, according to Humphrey.



The tree did not penetrate the building, he said.

