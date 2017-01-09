Winter storm mudslide nearly devours bay area news van Local News Winter storm mudslide nearly devours bay area news van Think the rain is a mess here in LA? Well, other parts of California have been hit much worse by the storms. A new video in to FOX 11 was posted by the CHP in Santa Cruz Monday morning.

- Think the rain is a mess here in LA? Well, other parts of California have been hit much worse by the storms. A new video in to FOX 11 was posted by the CHP in Santa Cruz Monday morning.

This is highway 17 and take a look...that white van is apparently a bay area news truck severely damaged in a mudslide.

We're still waiting to hear on the condition of anyone who may have been inside.

The CHP says roads up to the north are experiencing a high number of landslides, tree and wire related closures Monday.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.