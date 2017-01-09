Bomb threat prompts cancelled classes at a Sherman Oaks high school Local News Bomb threat prompts cancelled classes at a Sherman Oaks high school An anonymous bomb threat prompted cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

- An anonymous bomb threat prompted cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

"Early this morning Notre Dame High School received an anonymous, threatening email,'' according to a statement on the school's website.

"It was reported to the LAPD,'' the school statement said. "As a result of the precautionary police activity, Notre Dame High School will not conduct classes today. We expect classes to resume as scheduled tomorrow

morning.''

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said only that an investigation was underway, but other details were not immediately available.

The campus is at 13645 Riverside Drive.

About 8:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that "police activity'' related to an LAPD investigation had prompting the closure of the Woodman Avenue offramps from the Ventura (101) Freeway, which would limit

traffic from accessing the neighborhood where the school is located.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.