LA braces for yet another powerful winter rainstorm

- As the Southland dries out from a series of storms, residents are bracing today for another round of rainfall in the L.A. area as a result of a heavy storm generated by a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river.

However, forecasters said the heaviest rain will remain in northern and Central California as has been the case with earlier storms.

As of this morning, the chance of measurable precipitation in L.A. County stands at 50 percent, with a half-inch expected, said National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet. Rain is also expected Monday and possibly

Wednesday, he said.

Unlike many of the storms that strike the Southland, the one approaching hails not from the Gulf of Alaska but from the west, produced by a long and narrow column of water vapor in the atmosphere called an atmospheric river.

Such phenomena account for between 30 and 50 percent of annual precipitation on the West Coast, says the NWS.

Monday's rainfall will be heavier in the Southland than today's, may last 3-5 hours and could produce a half-inch of rain just in downtown L.A. But much of that rain may fall overnight, before the morning commute, Sweet said, adding that in the mountains, there could be 1.5 inches of rain.

Also possible is some coastal flooding Monday and Wednesday, he said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.