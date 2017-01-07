Woman injured after stealing ambulance, crashing into power pole Local News Woman injured after stealing ambulance, crashing into power pole A woman was injured in Arleta on Saturday after she stole an ambulance and crashed into a power pole, shearing it in the process, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Desiree Delatorre, 24, according to Officer Jenny Houser of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

Houser said she had no place of residence for Delatorre.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a medical aid request at 3:16 a.m. in the 15500 block of West Rayen Street, said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

Upon exiting the residence, firefighters found their ambulance had been stolen and could see the emergency lights still activated in the neighborhood, Stewart said.

They notified the Los Angeles Police Department about the ambulance theft and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended when Delatorre crashed the ambulance into a power pole near Lassen Street and Woodman Avenue, Stewart said.

Firefighters evaluated her and she was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, she said.

Delatorre, who was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, was booked at 9:23 a.m. into the LAPD's Van Nuys jail, where she was being held in lieu of $80,000 bail, according to the sheriff's Inmate Information Center.

