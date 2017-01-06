Alhambra woman chases burglary suspects with bat Local News Alhambra woman chases burglary suspect with bat 18-year-old Davone Garrett, 19-year-old Agoin Boyd and 20-year-old Ramire Blue are behind bars after Alhambra Police say they tried forcing themselves into a woman's home in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.



-

18-year-old Davone Garrett, 19-year-old Agoin Boyd and 20-year-old Ramire Blue are behind bars after Alhambra Police say they tried forcing themselves into a woman's home in broad daylight Thursday afternoon.



According to police, the woman heard them in her detached laundry room on Front Street.



They then tried pushing their way through a window in their home.



The 20-something year old woman grabbed a baseball bat like this and started pounding it to scare the men.

It worked.



The woman called 9-1-1 and described their SUV.



Police caught them about a mile away near the 10 Freeway where they lead the officer on a seven mile chase.



Police say the men finally pulled over and were taken into custody without a struggle. They're booked on suspicion of burglary and bail is set at 50 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.1