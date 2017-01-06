Oxnard suspect caught after murder of wife Local News Oxnard suspect caught after murder of wife The way police arrested Alfredo Ortiz was just as dramatic as how he escaped. Melissa Valdez with the Oxnard Police Department, says, the 33-year old Ortiz was trying to hijack the car of an agricultural worker in Somis when authorities looking for him got the call and swooped down on him.

Thursday morning, around 10:30 am, he allegedly committed an incredibly violent crime in the 100 block of North Juanita. Witnesses told police they saw a man, Ortiz, grab his wife and drag her into their house. Then, there was gunfire. Ortiz’s wife Theresa was killed. Their children were in the house at the time. Valdez says it's unclear if the children, ages 2 to 16, saw the murder.



Some schools in the area were on lock-down for hours as police looked for the man who, at some point, forced a relative to drive him to Somis where a new search began. And, ultimately, where Ortiz was arrested.



He's now at the Oxnard Police Department where he's being booked for the murder of his wife. Valdez says, he could also face attempted carjacking charges, but that has not yet been decided.



