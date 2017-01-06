Santa Monica tops nation with highest rent, report says

- Santa Monica has the highest rent in the nation, topping San Francisco and New York City, according to a recent report from rental website, Apartment Guide.

According to the website, California has 29 of the top 50 most expensive places to rent, with Venice, San Francisco and Belvedere-Tiburon also earning top spots.

Apartment Guide looked at active listings from its own website along with Rent.com in the month of November 2016.

The website found the average rent for a one-bedroom unit in Santa Monica is a whopping $4,799.20, about $200 more than the average price for a one-bedroom unit in New York City.

Long Beach and Great Neck, New York came in third and fourth respectively, and Venice rounded out the top 5.

Massachusetts and Connecticut also had multiple cities on the most expensive rent list.

