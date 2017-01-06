Lost Hanukkah gifts found by side of the road in Beverly Hills Local News Lost Hanukkah gifts found by side of the road in Beverly Hills A woman found several unopened Hanukkah gifts by the side of the road in Beverly Hills and now the search is on for the person who lost the gifts.

- A woman found several unopened Hanukkah gifts by the side of the road in Beverly Hills and now the search is on for the person who lost the gifts.

Jamie Kennedy, an editor for 'Modern Family,' found the presents on Carmelita and Beverly Blvd while on her way to work on Wednesday.

The wrapped gifts were addressed to 'Sienna' on a Hanukkah card, but the names of the gift givers are hard to make out.

Kennedy posted photos of the presents to Facebook and Imgur and asked anyone with information to message who through the site.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.