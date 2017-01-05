Mammoth Mountain could get up to 20 feet of snow in next 10 days Local News Mammoth Mountain could get up to 20 feet of snow in next 10 days A major winter storm was expected to bring up to 20 feet of snow to Mammoth Mountain.

According to the resort, 3 to 7 feet of fresh snow fell over the past couple of days. A series of three more strong storms over the next 10 days are expected to bring unheard of snow levels.

Logan Byrnes reports.

