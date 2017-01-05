Manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal shooting of Oxnard woman Local News Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Oxnard shooting Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife Thursday in Oxnard.

- Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife Thursday in Oxnard.

Officers were called at 10:35 a.m. to the 100 block of North Juanita after witnesses reported a man dragging a female into a home, followed by the sound of multiple gunshots.

Witnesses told police the woman was in the residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Responding officers found the female victim inside, but she later died from her injuries.

According to police, another female and several children were also seen fleeing from the home.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Alfredo Ortiz, may have fled the scene "with an unwilling family member" to the area of Somis in Ventura County, police said. He was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ortiz should be considered armed and dangerous.

