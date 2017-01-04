Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Pomona

- A man suspected of trying to kill a man and a woman in Pomona was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Pomona.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North San Antonio Avenue, according to Pomona police.

One suspect was dead at the scene, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man and woman were listed on a police news release as victims of an attempted homicide, but additional information about their injuries and conditions was not immediately available.

A news videographer at the scene said they were shot by the suspect, who was then shot by police.

