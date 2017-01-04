Helicopter wreckage found with two aboard dead Local News Crews search LA Harbor area after helicopter crash, two believed dead Searchers on Thursday found a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles Harbor area near San Pedro, along with the remains of two men aboard.

- Searchers on Thursday found a helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles Harbor area near San Pedro, along with the remains of two men aboard.

The helicopter was operated by J. J. Helicopters, which reported that the aircraft left Torrance Municipal Airport around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday but failed to return, said Phillip Sanfield of the Port of Los Angeles.

The crash of the small, two-bladed single-engine Robinson R22 triggered a multi-agency search after it was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday near the harbor breakwater. The search was focused on an area near the Angels Gate lighthouse, one of two entrance to the Port of Los Angeles, Sanfield said.

About 11 this morning, authorities found the wreckage of the helicopter in the water, with the remains of two people aboard, Sanfield said.

Authorities have not positively identified the victims, described by the coroner's office as men in their 40s.

However, one of them was believed to be Michael Justice, a former news photographer who was on assignment for the Port of Los Angeles. He was taking aerial shots of three cruise ships in port on Thursday, Sanfield told the Daily Breeze.

In a Facebook posting, Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino said Justice "was one of the nicest and most talented photographers I had ever met. My deepest sympathies go out to all of his family, friends and colleagues. He will be missed.''

Justice's godson, Casey Warren, told ABC7 that the helicopter had been booked for an hour.

"I was supposed to be on the craft with him, and I got booted because the R44 we wanted wasn't available, so he went up in a 22 and it only seats one,'' Warren said.

Justice's car was parked at J.J. Helicopters.

"He never came home. I got worried so I started calling,'' Warren said. "I figured I'd come down here and see if his car is still here; that's his car.''

Justice traveled the world for his work and took photos for National Geographic. He also flew with the Blue Angels, and took photos of Mother Teresa.

The other man is believed to be the pilot, Christopher Reed, according to Gazsi, who briefed reporters at port police headquarters.

Reed was employed by J. J. Helicopters and port officials have been in contact with his family since Wednesday evening, Stansfield said.

Coroner's personnel were on scene and along with the Federal Aviation Administration will confirm the men's identities, Gazsi said.

``It is presumed at this time that Michael Justice was one of the passengers on board,'' the chief said. ``Michael is a renowned international photographer, had done extensive work with the Port of Los Angeles, highly respected, highly revered, and his work will go on into perpetuity with great regard, respect in honor, if in fact it is Michael, he will be greatly missed by the Port of Los Angeles family as well as his family and relatives.

``Christopher Reed is recognized as an accomplished aviator, and assuming that this is in fact Christopher based on the information we had last night, and the identity of the aircraft, he also was an accomplished individual

in his field and will be greatly missed.''

The helicopter, in water that's 15-20 feet deep, was expected to be recovered later Thursady, put on a barge and taken to Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, Gazsi said.

The Angels Gate entrance to the port was closed while the search was conducted, but the other entrance to the port -- about two miles away, toward the entrance to the Port of Long Beach -- remained open, and Port of Los Angeles operations were continuing, Sanfield said.

Underwater sound-detecting devices were deployed in an effort to find the aircraft, Sanfield said.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.