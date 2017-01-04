3 family members killed, suspect arrested in Fontana shooting Local News 3 family members killed, suspect arrested in Fontana shooting Three family members all lived together in Apt. 312 at the Village Drive Apartments in Fontana. Police say when their uncle came to visit, he went on a murderous rampage.

It was a crime all about money, they say.

According to the Fontana Police Department, 73-year-old Ali Zafar allegedly opened fire on several of his family members inside their apartment around 3 a.m. while they were sleeping.

"They found two female adults and one male adult deceased from gunshot wounds, and a 4th victim found in an adjacent apartment that also suffered from a gunshot wound," Sgt. Kevin Goltara with the Fontana Police Department said.

The victims are believed to be the nieces and nephew of the suspect, who police say was visiting from Escondido near San Diego for a family trip.

"He was gonna provide them a ride to where they were going and that's why he spent the night there, and during the night he decided to commit this crime," Goltara said.

When police arrived, Zafar was walking around the Village Drive Apartment Complex. He dropped his small caliber gun and was taken into custody.

Zafar gave a full confession and pointed to money as a possible motive, police said.

“He said he did it because of money that was owed to him by those family members," Goltara added.

According to investigators, there was another female family member who was in the apartment at the time of the murders. She survived by hiding in a closet.

The suspect remains in police custody without bail and is facing three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

