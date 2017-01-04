Burglary, vandalism of Van Nuys home now investigated as a hate crime Local News Burglary, vandalism of Van Nuys home now investigated as a hate crime The burglary and vandalism of a Van Nuys home is being investigated Wednesday as a hate crime, police said.

- The burglary and vandalism of a Van Nuys home is being investigated Wednesday as a hate crime, police said.

Officers received a call around 6 p.m. Tuesday about an open door at a residence in the 7400 block of Vista Del Monte Avenue, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Arriving officers found the door open and made entry to make sure there were no suspects inside, Preciado said.

The officers found "severe'' property damage to the home and, based on the evidence, are labeling the vandalism a hate crime, Preciado said. LAPD Sgt. Carl Taylor added in remarks reported by the Los Angeles Times that anti-gay

graffiti was found in the home, along with kicked-in walls and destroyed water pipes.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.