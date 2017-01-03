Recognize them? Police release security video of Sherman Oaks burglary suspects Local News Recognize them? Police release security video of Sherman Oaks burglary suspects Police circulated surveillance video Tuesday of two suspects in the act of burglarizing a Sherman Oaks home from which jewelry, guns and money were taken.

Officers responded about 8:35 p.m. Friday to a burglary in the 4200 block of Levitt Lane, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"When the officers arrived they found that the suspects had smashed a glass pane on a rear door and reached in to unlock the door,'' according to police. "The suspects went through the house and stole handguns, currency, small electronics and jewelry. The suspects used one of the victim's pillow cases to carry the stolen property.''

The burglars -- who were videotaped walking up the home's driveway and inside the residence -- exited the rear door and got into a waiting dark-colored SUV driven by a third suspect, police said.

Both of the men who entered the home are between 20 and 25 years old. One is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He had a short beard and mustache and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, dark tennis shoes with white stripes and dark-colored gloves with reflective tape on them. The other is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and also weighs around 165 pounds. He had dark hair, a short mustache and beard and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and black gloves.

There was no description available for the getaway driver.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer dark-colored, four-door SUV, possibly BMW or Lexus, with tinted windows.

"Detectives believe that these suspects have been involved in several other residential burglaries in the area over the past several weeks,'' police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the burglary or similar crimes was urged to call the Van Nuys Division burglary detectives investigating the case at (818) 374-0029 or (818) 374-0031.

After-hours or weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 and anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

