Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella 2017

- Coachella has announced its lineup for 2017 and Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar will headline the 3-day festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place April 14-16 and April 21-23 this year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Other singers/groups include Bastille, Lorde, DJ Khaled, DJ Snake and more.

Limited advance tickets have already sold out, but additional passes go on sale Wednesday, January 4th at 11am PST.

More information can be found here: www.coachella.com.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.