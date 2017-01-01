Photojournalist rescues driver trapped in burning car Local News Photojournalist rescues driver trapped in burning car A local news photographer helped save a man's life early New Year's Day after he witnessed a fiery crash on the Harbor (110) Freeway.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the 110 Freeway near Gage Avenue. A dark colored SUV was reported stalled on the northbound side of the freeway and "blacked out" in the lanes without lights on.

Authorities said a second vehicle struck the dark colored SUV from behind, and the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.

A photojournalist named Austin with RMG News witnessed the crash, and rushed to pull the driver out of the burning vehicle.

The patient was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, authorities said.

It was unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

