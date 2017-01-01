Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 hurt in Simi Valley crash

- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Simi Valley, and three others were injured.

Patgrol Officer Heather Monroe, 30, was a passenger in one of two cars that crashed at a major intersection just south of the 118 Freeway.

"Police Officer II Heather Monroe was off duty when was involved in a fatal collision in Simi Valley," said LAPD Public Information Director Josh Rubenstein in a statement. "We understand she was passenger in the vehicle

when it crashed."

"Losing an officer is devastating, but the pain is intensified for the men and women of the Department when it happens during what is supposed to be the happiest time of the year," Rubenstein wrote.

He did not disclose where Monroe has been posted, or any other

information about her.

The crash was at 2:11 a.m. at Cochran Street and Sycamore Drive, near the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to a watch commander at the Simi Valley Police Department.

It was not immediately known whether the officer died at the scene or at an area hospital. The crash may have involved a dark-colored sedan, according to media reports, and that the other driver was possibly an Uber driver.

One of the two vehicles ran a red light, according to preliminary reports.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.