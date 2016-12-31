Snow lovers enjoy wintry heaven in SoCal mountains

Stephanie Stanton reports.

Posted:Dec 31 2016 12:54PM PST

Updated:Jan 01 2017 12:15PM PST

LOS ANGELES, CA (CNS) - A rainy New Year's Eve is on tap in Southern California but that shouldn't keep the crowds away from LA's big holiday celebration. 50,000 partygoers were expected for the fourth annual New Year's Eve party at
downtown's Grand Park and the The Music Center. 

It's cloudy and rainy in the Southland. Highs are in the mid-50s, with rain and possible thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon and more showers possible after midnight.

If you're traveling into the mountains, the National Weather Service says hazardous mountain road conditions are forecasted for the weekend. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories