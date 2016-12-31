Snow lovers enjoy wintry heaven in SoCal mountains Local News Rainy New Year's Eve on tap for Southern California A rainy New Year's Eve is on tap in Southern California but that shouldn't keep the crowds away from LA's big holiday celebration. 50,000 partygoers are expected for the fourth annual New Year's Eve party at downtown's Grand Park and the The Music Center.

It's cloudy and rainy in the Southland. Highs are in the mid-50s, with rain and possible thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon and more showers possible after midnight.

If you're traveling into the mountains, the National Weather Service says hazardous mountain road conditions are forecasted for the weekend.

Hazardous mountain road conditions today and tonight. Travel this morning or wait for tomorrow. Safe #nye2016 travels. #LArain #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UrZ8nJcI62 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 31, 2016

