Riders trapped when Knott's Berry Farm Sky Cabin malfunctions midair Local News Rescue underway for 17 stuck riders on Knott's Berry Farm Sky Cabin An apparent malfunction left 21 people stranded for hours 125 feet above the ground aboard a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park on Friday.

- An apparent malfunction left 21 people stranded for hours 125 feet above the ground aboard a ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park on Friday.



The Sky Cabin ride became stuck about 2 p.m., according to park officials.



The revolving observation ride is enclosed and the riders were safe, Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority said.



"After the Knott's Berry Farm maintenance team made several attempts to bring the attraction down, we contacted the Orange County Fire Authority to assist," according to a park statement.



Fire department rescuers were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m.



Technical rescue experts were among the OCFA responders at the scene, Kurtz said.



Firefighters appeared to access the top of the ride through its central hub and from there rappelled down to the passenger cabin.



About 7 p.m., they began lowering the passengers to the ground one at a time, but with each strapped to a firefighter.

All questions about the incident were referred to Knott's officials, who did not immediately respond to phone messages or emailed questions seeking details about how many were stranded, how many children were aboard the ride, why it took three hours to call the fire department and if the attraction had malfunctioned before.



A statement posted on the park's Twitter account said, "The safety of park guests and employees is our number one priority."



"Each of Knott's rides is inspected, check-listed and properly maintained daily. Sky Cabin will remain closed until the park's investigation into the cause of the incident is completed."



Knott's Berry Farm is one of 13 amusement parks operated by publicly-traded Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.



