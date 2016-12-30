Floats prepped ahead of Monday's Rose Parade

Fiesta Parade Floats workers and volunteers continue floral decorating work on Rose Parade floats.
By: Gina Silva

Posted:Dec 30 2016 07:18AM PST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 07:20AM PST

IRWINDALE, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - Fiesta Parade Floats workers and volunteers are continuing their floral decorating work on Rose Parade floats.

The floats include those sponsored by Dole Packaged Foods, Miracle-Gro, Kaiser Permanente, city of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, city of Los Angeles, ``The Bachelor'' and Lucy Pet.

The floats are available for viewing ahead of Monday's parade.

Visit the Tournament of Roses website for details on checking out the floats before and after the parade.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.
 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories