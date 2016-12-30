Floats prepped ahead of Monday's Rose Parade Local News Volunteers decorate Rose Parade floats Fiesta Parade Floats workers and volunteers are continuing their floral decorating work on Rose Parade floats.

The floats include those sponsored by Dole Packaged Foods, Miracle-Gro, Kaiser Permanente, city of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, city of Los Angeles, ``The Bachelor'' and Lucy Pet.

The floats are available for viewing ahead of Monday's parade.

Visit the Tournament of Roses website for details on checking out the floats before and after the parade.