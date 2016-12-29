Minor injuries reported after helicopter crash in Mt. Baldy area Local News Minor injuries reported after helicopter crash in Mt. Baldy area A helicopter made a hard landing Thursday on Mt. Baldy, just west of the San Bernardino County line, causing minor injuries to three of the four people aboard.

The helicopter went down about 11:40 a.m. atop a mountain ridge in the snow, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, which sent an air rescue unit to evacuate the four people who were on board.

The occupants had gotten out of the downed aircraft by the time rescuers arrived.

Three were taken to a hospital and one refused transport, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating the crash along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Aero Bureau.

