Vigil held for twin boys killed in South LA house fire

- A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening in South Los Angeles at the scene of a house fire that claimed the lives of two 3-year-old boys.

Twin brothers Brenton and Braeson Fortson were killed in the fire, which broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East 113th Street, between Central Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.

Authorities said the twin boys were pronounced dead at a hospital. The boys' father was hospitalized with critical facial burns, and a woman, believed to be the children's grandmother, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Another woman, believed to be the nine-months-pregnant wife of the injured man and the children's mother, escaped injury.

A 4-year-old girl was rescued by a neighbor prior to the firefighters' arrival, officials said.

The cause of the blaze was listed as "undetermined'' but likely not "incendiary in nature,'' according to the fire department.

