Pasadena animal shelter gives tips on keeping pets safe during New Year's holiday

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Dec 29 2016 09:18PM PST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 09:19PM PST

(FOX 11) - Ringing in the new year can be fun for people, but not necessarily for their pets.

As a result, local animal shelters are often very busy this time of year.

The Pasadena animal shelter is always overwhelmed on the New Year's holiday.  


They get a lot of lost pets that bolted from their homes because of the loud fireworks and parties.


The folks at the area shelters say a few simple rules can keep pets safe:


1) Keep them in a comfortable and familiar environment away from loud noises.

2) keep them away from front doors and back door.

3) Bring outside animals inside.

4) And most importantly:  make sure your pet is wearing an ID tag or is microchipped with updated information. 

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories