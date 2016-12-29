Pasadena animal shelter gives tips on keeping pets safe during New Year's holiday

- Ringing in the new year can be fun for people, but not necessarily for their pets.

As a result, local animal shelters are often very busy this time of year.

The Pasadena animal shelter is always overwhelmed on the New Year's holiday.



They get a lot of lost pets that bolted from their homes because of the loud fireworks and parties.



The folks at the area shelters say a few simple rules can keep pets safe:



1) Keep them in a comfortable and familiar environment away from loud noises.

2) keep them away from front doors and back door.



3) Bring outside animals inside.

4) And most importantly: make sure your pet is wearing an ID tag or is microchipped with updated information.