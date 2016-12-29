LAPD seeking public's help in finding missing L.A. couple

- Los Angeles police circulated photos of a young couple who left for a road trip to Big Sur and did not return by Christmas as planned.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, were last seen nearly a week ago, and their families have not heard from them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They left last Friday on what was to be a weekend road trip and were expected to return on Christmas Day, the LAPD reported.

Gonzalez is Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Fernandez is Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Fernandez was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic four-door sedan, California license plate number 5VUD295.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 and ask for Detective Palmer. After-hours or weekend calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7.

