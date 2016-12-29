Child found safe after mother's car stolen outside South LA laundromat [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FOX 11 photo. Local News Child found safe after mother's car stolen outside South LA laundromat A 6-year-old girl was found safe Thursday after a suspect stole the running car in which she was left waiting while her mother went into a South Los Angeles laundromat.

The vehicle was taken just after 2 p.m. in the 7800 block of Broadway, according to Officer Aareon Jefferson of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The child was apparently let out of the Lexus sedan and was located safe, but the vehicle and suspect remained outstanding, he said.

It was not immediately clear how long it took to find the girl, or where exactly where she was located, but she was reunited with her mother.

