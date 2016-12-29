Man arrested in robberies, sexual assault attempts in Riverside Local News Police searching for attempted sexual assault suspect in Riverside Police in Riverside have arrested a man in connection with two recent attempted sexual assaults and robberies that happened along the 215 Freeway in Riverside this month.

- Police in Riverside have arrested a man in connection with two recent attempted sexual assaults and robberies that happened along the 215 Freeway in Riverside this month.

Police say they received information from a concerned citizen which led them to identify 34-year-old Joseph Pete Macias as the suspect in the two recent incidents.

Macias was arrested around 2 a.m. on Friday at a home in Riverside and the car allegedly used in the crimes was also found at the home.

In the early hours of December 23, authorities say a woman stopped her car to get gas on University Avenue at the 215 Freeway-- when she left, she noticed a car following her. She re-entered the 215 and then got off at the Central Avenue off ramp.

Police say as the woman began to slow for the signal light, the suspect intentionally struck the back of her vehicle causing her to pull off to the side of the road.

The suspect then walked up to her vehicle with a knife, and attempted to sexually assault the woman before stealing her property, according to police.

A similar incident happened on December 29 when a woman was traveling on the 215 Freeway and was struck by the suspect's car, causing her to pull over. The suspect, who was armed with a knife, attempted to sexually assault the woman and stole her property.

Riverside Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7125.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.