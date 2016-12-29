Two men found shot to death in Fontana

Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car in a parking lot in Fontana.
By: Mario Ramirez

Posted:Dec 29 2016 07:33AM PST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 12:54PM PST

FONTANA, Calif. (FOX 11) - Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death inside a car in a parking lot in Fontana.

Investigators are trying to track down any possible witnesses.

The shooting happened around 9 Wednesday night near North Heritage Circle and Baseline Avenue, according to Fontana police.

The two men were found sitting in the driver's and passenger seat, each shot multiple times. 

They both were pronounced dead at the scene, and their names have not yet been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

