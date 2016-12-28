'Grinch' steals presents from under tree in Palmdale home

Source: Palmdale Sheriff's Station
Posted:Dec 28 2016 08:31AM PST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 08:34AM PST

PALMDALE, Calif. (FOX 11) - Palmdale Station Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say entered a home and stole items, including Christmas gifts from under the tree, in Palmdale.

It happened around 5pm Friday at a house in the 1200 block of East Ave South.

Palmdale Sheriff's Station posted the below video on Facebook writing, "help us identify this Christmas Grinch."


Authorities say the male suspect entered the home, pulled a backpack from under his shirt and began taking items from around the house-- including from under the tree.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20-30 years old, about 6’05” and 250lbs, with long facial sideburns.  

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked  to contact Detective Hall at 661-272-2456.
 

