'Grinch' steals presents from under tree in Palmdale home

- Palmdale Station Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say entered a home and stole items, including Christmas gifts from under the tree, in Palmdale.

It happened around 5pm Friday at a house in the 1200 block of East Ave South.

Palmdale Sheriff's Station posted the below video on Facebook writing, "help us identify this Christmas Grinch."



Authorities say the male suspect entered the home, pulled a backpack from under his shirt and began taking items from around the house-- including from under the tree.



The suspect is described as a black male between 20-30 years old, about 6’05” and 250lbs, with long facial sideburns.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hall at 661-272-2456.

