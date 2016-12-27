Despite recent heavy storms, officials say drought is not over

- You might think with all the recent heavy rain in California it could mean the end of the drought?



Not so fast say water officials.



October 1st marked the beginning of California's current water year.



Since then we've had several major rain storms.



State water officials say the rain came in at 50 percent more than an average year.



But in spite of the plentiful rain, they aren't quite ready to say the drought is over.



But they're also avoiding talk of a sixth drought year.



The California Department of Water Resources will be conducting the first official snow pack measurement on Tuesday next week.



The state needs sustained above-average precipitation and a decent snow pack to overcome the previous years of drought.

