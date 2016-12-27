Carrie Fisher was Princess Leia to so many Local News Carrie Fisher was Princess Leia to so many As they came out of Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater moviegoers for the 12:30 PM showing of ROGUE ONE: A Star Wars Story felt a little different coming out than when they walked in. That's because when they went into the theater they had just learned Carrie Fisher had died. When they saw Fisher's 'Princess Leia' some said, “It was surreal," “extra emotional” and one woman said, “I felt a big pain in my heart at that moment. I felt like crying.”

-

As they came out of Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater moviegoers for the 12:30 PM showing of ROGUE ONE: A Star Wars Story felt a little different coming out than when they walked in.

That's because when they went into the theater they had just learned Carrie Fisher had died. When they saw Fisher's 'Princess Leia' some said, “It was surreal," “extra emotional” and one woman said, “I felt a big pain in my heart at that moment. I felt like crying.”



Renee Bach did start to cry after I asked her about Fisher's death. She explained, "I saw Star Wars as a little girl. She was the first hero for girls.”



Lora Grote was also in tears. She said, "I’m just so sad that she’s gone now. She was a hero for all of us.” Jeff Robertson, who was with her, was also crying. He said, "I was thirteen when the original movie came out and I grew up with her."



That’s what people were feeling. They lost someone they grew up with.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.