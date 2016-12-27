Riverside County supervisor John Benoit dies of pancreatic cancer

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (FOX 11) - Riverside County mourns the death of fourth district supervisor John Benoit. Benoyt was a moderate republican. He died yesterday, in his home.
The former Corona police and CHP officer would have turned 65-years old Tuesday.
Benoit was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer just before Thanksgiving.
Governor Jerry Brown will select a successor to finish the last two years of Benoit's term.
