Riverside County supervisor John Benoit dies of pancreatic cancer

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Dec 27 2016 09:39AM PST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 09:51AM PST

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (FOX 11) - Riverside County mourns the death of fourth district supervisor John Benoit. Benoyt was a moderate republican. He died yesterday, in his home.

The former Corona police and CHP officer would have turned 65-years old Tuesday.

Benoit was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer just before Thanksgiving.

Governor Jerry Brown will select a successor to finish the last two years of Benoit's term.

