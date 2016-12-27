Riverside County supervisor John Benoit dies of pancreatic cancer Local News Riverside County supervisor John Benoit dies of pancreatic cancer Riverside County mourns the death of fourth district supervisor John Benoit. Benoyt was a moderate republican. He died yesterday, in his home.

The former Corona police and CHP officer would have turned 65-years old Tuesday.

Benoit was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer just before Thanksgiving.

Governor Jerry Brown will select a successor to finish the last two years of Benoit's term.

