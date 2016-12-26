Take an early look at the 2017 Rose Parade float preparations

There's another race event underway in the city of Irwindale. If you look now -- the 2017 Rose Parade floats don't look like much, but they will become rolling floral works of art by the end of the week.

Hundreds of volunteers are now racing to beat next Monday’s deadline to finish work on those magnificent Rose Parade floats...and take home the "Best In Show" award.

